Player prop betting options for Bryson Stott, Lane Thomas and others are available in the Philadelphia Phillies-Washington Nationals matchup at Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field on Sunday, starting at 7:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Phillies vs. Nationals Game Info

When: Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pennsylvania

Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Zack Wheeler Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Wheeler Stats

The Phillies will send Zack Wheeler (9-5) to the mound for his 25th start this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his eighth consecutive quality start.

Wheeler will look to finish five or more innings for the 13th start in a row.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 24 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 33-year-old's 3.56 ERA ranks 24th, 1.097 WHIP ranks 13th, and 10 K/9 ranks 13th.

Wheeler Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Blue Jays Aug. 15 7.0 3 1 1 5 4 vs. Nationals Aug. 8 6.0 7 3 3 6 0 at Marlins Aug. 2 6.0 5 2 2 4 1 at Pirates Jul. 28 6.2 3 1 1 11 1 at Guardians Jul. 22 7.0 5 1 1 8 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Zack Wheeler's player props with BetMGM.

Bryson Stott Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Stott Stats

Stott has 25 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 31 walks and 50 RBI (133 total hits). He's also stolen 22 bases.

He's slashed .296/.341/.440 on the year.

Stott Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Aug. 19 2-for-6 1 1 3 5 0 at Nationals Aug. 18 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 16 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 15 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Twins Aug. 13 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Kyle Schwarber Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Schwarber Stats

Kyle Schwarber has recorded 82 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, 32 home runs and 92 walks. He has driven in 78 runs.

He's slashed .183/.327/.432 on the season.

Schwarber has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .176 with two home runs, five walks and five RBI.

Schwarber Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Nationals Aug. 19 1-for-3 2 0 1 1 at Nationals Aug. 18 2-for-4 2 2 3 8 at Blue Jays Aug. 16 0-for-3 1 0 1 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Aug. 13 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Bryson Stott, Kyle Schwarber or other Phillies players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 30 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 30 walks and 69 RBI (140 total hits). He's also swiped 15 bases.

He has a .287/.334/.480 slash line so far this season.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Aug. 19 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Phillies Aug. 18 3-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 17 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 16 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 15 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Meneses Stats

Joey Meneses has 132 hits with 29 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 32 walks and 69 RBI.

He's slashed .281/.327/.418 so far this year.

Meneses Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Phillies Aug. 19 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 vs. Phillies Aug. 18 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 17 2-for-5 2 0 5 4 vs. Red Sox Aug. 16 2-for-3 1 0 0 3 vs. Red Sox Aug. 15 0-for-3 1 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Lane Thomas, Joey Meneses or other Nationals players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.