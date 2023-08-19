Yandy Díaz vs. Angels Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Yandy Diaz -- hitting .378 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Los Angeles Angels, with Chase Silseth on the hill, on August 19 at 4:07 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-6) in his last game against the Angels.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Chase Silseth
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.400), slugging percentage (.504) and total hits (131) this season.
- He ranks fifth in batting average, sixth in on base percentage, and 19th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.
- Diaz has gotten a hit in 74 of 105 games this season (70.5%), including 40 multi-hit games (38.1%).
- He has homered in 16 games this year (15.2%), homering in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 39 games this year (37.1%), Diaz has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (12.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 56 games this year (53.3%), including 13 multi-run games (12.4%).
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|51
|.353
|AVG
|.291
|.427
|OBP
|.372
|.544
|SLG
|.463
|21
|XBH
|21
|9
|HR
|7
|33
|RBI
|27
|39/24
|K/BB
|38/24
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Angels' 4.61 team ERA ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to give up 153 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Silseth makes the start for the Angels, his sixth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 3.27 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed five scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.27, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are hitting .208 against him.
