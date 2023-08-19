Yandy Diaz -- hitting .378 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Los Angeles Angels, with Chase Silseth on the hill, on August 19 at 4:07 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-6) in his last game against the Angels.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Chase Silseth

Chase Silseth TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.400), slugging percentage (.504) and total hits (131) this season.

He ranks fifth in batting average, sixth in on base percentage, and 19th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.

Diaz has gotten a hit in 74 of 105 games this season (70.5%), including 40 multi-hit games (38.1%).

He has homered in 16 games this year (15.2%), homering in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 39 games this year (37.1%), Diaz has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (12.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 56 games this year (53.3%), including 13 multi-run games (12.4%).

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 51 .353 AVG .291 .427 OBP .372 .544 SLG .463 21 XBH 21 9 HR 7 33 RBI 27 39/24 K/BB 38/24 0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings