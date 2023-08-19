Rene Pinto vs. Angels Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
After going 2-for-5 with two RBI in his last game, Rene Pinto and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Los Angeles Angels (who will start Chase Silseth) at 4:07 PM ET on Saturday.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with two RBI) in his last game against the Angels.
Rene Pinto Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Chase Silseth
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Rene Pinto At The Plate
- Pinto is hitting .269 with a walk.
- In four of 10 games this year (40.0%), Pinto has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 10 games this year.
- Pinto has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored in one of 10 games.
Other Rays Players vs the Angels
Rene Pinto Home/Away Batting Splits
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks sixth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have a 4.61 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (153 total, 1.2 per game).
- Silseth (4-1 with a 3.27 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his sixth of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when he threw five scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 23-year-old has put up a 3.27 ERA and 10 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .208 to opposing hitters.
