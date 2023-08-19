After going 2-for-5 with two RBI in his last game, Rene Pinto and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Los Angeles Angels (who will start Chase Silseth) at 4:07 PM ET on Saturday.

Rene Pinto Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Discover More About This Game

Rene Pinto At The Plate

Pinto is hitting .269 with a walk.

In four of 10 games this year (40.0%), Pinto has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a long ball in his 10 games this year.

Pinto has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored in one of 10 games.

Rene Pinto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 7 .000 AVG .368 .000 OBP .400 .000 SLG .368 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 0 RBI 2 3/0 K/BB 4/1 0 SB 0

