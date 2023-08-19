The Los Angeles Angels (60-63) will look to Shohei Ohtani, on a two-game homer streak, against the Tampa Bay Rays (74-50) at 4:07 PM ET on Saturday, at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

The probable starters are Chase Silseth (4-1) for the Angels and Tyler Glasnow (6-3) for the Rays.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Silseth - LAA (4-1, 3.27 ERA) vs Glasnow - TB (6-3, 3.01 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Glasnow

Glasnow makes the start for the Rays, his 14th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 3.01 ERA and 103 strikeouts over 74 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The 29-year-old has a 3.01 ERA and 12.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 13 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .201 to his opponents.

Glasnow is trying to build upon a fifth-game quality start streak in this game.

Glasnow will try to extend a nine-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 frames per outing).

He allowed one or more earned runs in each of his outings in 2023.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chase Silseth

Silseth (4-1) will take to the mound for the Angels and make his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw five scoreless innings against the Houston Astros while allowing four hits.

The 23-year-old has pitched in 13 games this season with a 3.27 ERA and 10 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .208.

He has earned a quality start one time in five starts this season.

Silseth will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has made 13 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.