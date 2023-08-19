Tyler Glasnow will toe the rubber for the Tampa Bay Rays (74-50) on Saturday, August 19 versus the Los Angeles Angels (60-63), who will counter with Chase Silseth. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:07 PM ET at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

The favored Rays have -155 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Angels, who are listed at +125. The over/under is 8 runs for the matchup.

Rays vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Probable Pitchers: Glasnow - TB (6-3, 3.01 ERA) vs Silseth - LAA (4-1, 3.27 ERA)

Rays vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Rays vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have been favored 98 times and won 64, or 65.3%, of those games.

The Rays have a record of 44-16 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter (73.3% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays have a 4-3 record over the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times.

The Angels have won in 24, or 42.1%, of the 57 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Angels have a win-loss record of 7-13 when favored by +125 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Angels have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 2-5 in those contests.

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1100 6th 2nd Win AL East +240 - 2nd

