Mike Moustakas and the Los Angeles Angels will try to knock off Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays when the teams square off on Saturday at 4:07 PM ET.

Rays vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV Channel: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fourth in MLB play with 177 total home runs.

Tampa Bay is fourth in baseball, slugging .444.

The Rays' .258 batting average is sixth-best in the majors.

Tampa Bay has the No. 4 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.2 runs per game (645 total runs).

The Rays rank sixth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .329.

The Rays strike out 8.7 times per game to rank 17th in MLB.

The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective nine K/9, the ninth-best in the majors.

Tampa Bay has a 3.87 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Rays combine for the No. 2-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.199).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Tyler Glasnow makes the start for the Rays, his 14th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 3.01 ERA and 103 strikeouts through 74 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.

Glasnow is trying to claim his sixth quality start in a row in this outing.

Glasnow will try to build upon a nine-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 innings per outing).

He has surrendered one or more earned runs in each of his outings.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 8/13/2023 Guardians L 9-2 Home Zach Eflin Tanner Bibee 8/14/2023 Giants W 10-2 Away Tyler Glasnow Ryan Walker 8/15/2023 Giants L 7-0 Away Zack Littell Jakob Junis 8/16/2023 Giants W 6-1 Away Aaron Civale Ryan Walker 8/18/2023 Angels W 9-6 Away Erasmo Ramírez Tyler Anderson 8/19/2023 Angels - Away Tyler Glasnow Chase Silseth 8/19/2023 Angels - Away Zach Eflin Patrick Sandoval 8/22/2023 Rockies - Home Zack Littell Ty Blach 8/23/2023 Rockies - Home Aaron Civale Austin Gomber 8/24/2023 Rockies - Home - Peter Lambert 8/25/2023 Yankees - Home Zach Eflin Gerrit Cole

