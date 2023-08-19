Josh Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays take on Mike Moustakas and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Saturday at 9:07 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series.

Rays vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Time: 9:07 PM ET

TV Channel: BSW

Location: Anaheim, California

Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Discover More About This Game

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays are fourth-best in baseball with 180 total home runs.

Tampa Bay ranks fourth in baseball with a .445 slugging percentage.

The Rays have the sixth-best batting average in the majors (.258).

Tampa Bay has the No. 4 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.2 runs per game (651 total runs).

The Rays are sixth in MLB with a .329 on-base percentage.

The Rays strike out 8.7 times per game to rank 19th in baseball.

Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.

Tampa Bay's 3.88 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.

Rays pitchers combine for the No. 2 WHIP in baseball (1.199).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Zach Eflin (12-7) takes the mound for the Rays in his 24th start of the season. He has a 3.67 ERA in 132 1/3 innings pitched, with 132 strikeouts.

His last appearance came on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the righty tossed three innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up nine hits.

Eflin is trying to record his 14th quality start of the season.

Eflin heads into this matchup with 19 outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

He has had four appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 8/14/2023 Giants W 10-2 Away Tyler Glasnow Ryan Walker 8/15/2023 Giants L 7-0 Away Zack Littell Jakob Junis 8/16/2023 Giants W 6-1 Away Aaron Civale Ryan Walker 8/18/2023 Angels W 9-6 Away Erasmo Ramírez Tyler Anderson 8/19/2023 Angels L 7-6 Away Tyler Glasnow Chase Silseth 8/19/2023 Angels - Away Zach Eflin Patrick Sandoval 8/22/2023 Rockies - Home Zack Littell Ty Blach 8/23/2023 Rockies - Home Aaron Civale Austin Gomber 8/24/2023 Rockies - Home - Peter Lambert 8/25/2023 Yankees - Home Zach Eflin Gerrit Cole 8/26/2023 Yankees - Home Tyler Glasnow Clarke Schmidt

