Saturday's contest that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (74-50) against the Los Angeles Angels (60-63) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 4-2 in favor of the Rays. Game time is at 4:07 PM ET on August 19.

The Rays will give the ball to Tyler Glasnow (6-3, 3.01 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Angels will counter with Chase Silseth (4-1, 3.27 ERA).

Rays vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET

Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

How to Watch on TV: BSW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rays vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rays 4, Angels 3.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Rays Performance Insights

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 4-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rays' last 10 games.

This season, the Rays have won 64 out of the 98 games, or 65.3%, in which they've been favored.

Tampa Bay has entered 60 games this season favored by -155 or more and is 44-16 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Rays.

Tampa Bay is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fourth with 645 total runs this season.

The Rays have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.

Rays Schedule