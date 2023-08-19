The Tampa Bay Rays and Randy Arozarena, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, take on Chase Silseth and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Saturday at 4:07 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Angels.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Angels Starter: Chase Silseth
  • TV Channel: BSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

  • Arozarena is hitting .258 with 13 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 60 walks.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 70th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 85th in slugging.
  • In 61% of his 118 games this season, Arozarena has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 31 multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in 14.4% of his games in 2023 (17 of 118), and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Arozarena has had at least one RBI in 34.7% of his games this year (41 of 118), with more than one RBI 14 times (11.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
  • He has scored in 58 games this season (49.2%), including multiple runs in 13 games.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
60 GP 58
.262 AVG .253
.375 OBP .354
.433 SLG .415
17 XBH 16
9 HR 9
38 RBI 30
54/28 K/BB 67/32
11 SB 4

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The Angels pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels have a 4.61 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (153 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Silseth (4-1) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his sixth start of the season. He has a 3.27 ERA in 41 1/3 innings pitched, with 46 strikeouts.
  • In his last outing on Sunday against the Houston Astros, the righty threw five scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
  • In 13 games this season, the 23-year-old has an ERA of 3.27, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .208 against him.
