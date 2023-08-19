Randy Arozarena vs. Angels Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Randy Arozarena, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, take on Chase Silseth and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Saturday at 4:07 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Angels.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Chase Silseth
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena is hitting .258 with 13 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 60 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 70th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 85th in slugging.
- In 61% of his 118 games this season, Arozarena has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 31 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 14.4% of his games in 2023 (17 of 118), and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Arozarena has had at least one RBI in 34.7% of his games this year (41 of 118), with more than one RBI 14 times (11.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 58 games this season (49.2%), including multiple runs in 13 games.
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|58
|.262
|AVG
|.253
|.375
|OBP
|.354
|.433
|SLG
|.415
|17
|XBH
|16
|9
|HR
|9
|38
|RBI
|30
|54/28
|K/BB
|67/32
|11
|SB
|4
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have a 4.61 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (153 total, 1.2 per game).
- Silseth (4-1) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his sixth start of the season. He has a 3.27 ERA in 41 1/3 innings pitched, with 46 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the Houston Astros, the righty threw five scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 23-year-old has an ERA of 3.27, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .208 against him.
