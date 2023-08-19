The Tampa Bay Rays and Randy Arozarena, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, take on Chase Silseth and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Saturday at 4:07 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Angels.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Chase Silseth

TV Channel: BSW

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena is hitting .258 with 13 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 60 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 70th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 85th in slugging.

In 61% of his 118 games this season, Arozarena has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 31 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 14.4% of his games in 2023 (17 of 118), and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Arozarena has had at least one RBI in 34.7% of his games this year (41 of 118), with more than one RBI 14 times (11.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 58 games this season (49.2%), including multiple runs in 13 games.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 58 .262 AVG .253 .375 OBP .354 .433 SLG .415 17 XBH 16 9 HR 9 38 RBI 30 54/28 K/BB 67/32 11 SB 4

