Luke Raley vs. Angels Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Luke Raley -- .176 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Chase Silseth on the mound, on August 19 at 4:07 PM ET.
He is looking to bounce back after a four-strikeout performance in his last game against the Angels.
Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Chase Silseth
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Luke Raley At The Plate
- Raley has 20 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 23 walks while hitting .256.
- In 56.8% of his 95 games this season, Raley has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 20 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 15.8% of his games in 2023 (15 of 95), and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Raley has driven in a run in 30 games this season (31.6%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (11.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 38.9% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 12.6%.
Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|48
|.219
|AVG
|.285
|.324
|OBP
|.350
|.477
|SLG
|.539
|19
|XBH
|20
|6
|HR
|11
|16
|RBI
|28
|46/13
|K/BB
|57/10
|6
|SB
|6
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks sixth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels' 4.61 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (153 total, 1.2 per game).
- Silseth gets the start for the Angels, his sixth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 3.27 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander threw five scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 23-year-old has put up a 3.27 ERA and 10 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .208 to opposing hitters.
