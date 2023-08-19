Luke Raley -- .176 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Chase Silseth on the mound, on August 19 at 4:07 PM ET.

He is looking to bounce back after a four-strikeout performance in his last game against the Angels.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Angels Starter: Chase Silseth

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Luke Raley At The Plate

Raley has 20 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 23 walks while hitting .256.

In 56.8% of his 95 games this season, Raley has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 20 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 15.8% of his games in 2023 (15 of 95), and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.

Raley has driven in a run in 30 games this season (31.6%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (11.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 38.9% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 12.6%.

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 48 .219 AVG .285 .324 OBP .350 .477 SLG .539 19 XBH 20 6 HR 11 16 RBI 28 46/13 K/BB 57/10 6 SB 6

