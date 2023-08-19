How to Watch the Little League World Series Streaming Live - Saturday, August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 7:17 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Want to find out how to watch or live stream the Little League World Series on Saturday, August 19? We've got you covered. For a full list of LLWS games that are airing on Fubo, see the article below.
Watch even more Little League baseball action with ESPN+!
Little League World Series Games Streaming Live Today
Watch Cuba Region vs. Australia Region
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Mid-Atlantic Region vs. New England Region
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Europe-Africa Region vs. Canada Region
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
