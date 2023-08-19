Josh Lowe vs. Angels Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
On Saturday, Josh Lowe (.324 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a triple, a home run, a walk and six RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Chase Silseth. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.
He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his last game against the Angels.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Chase Silseth
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Josh Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is hitting .274 with 22 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 22 walks.
- Lowe has recorded a hit in 63 of 97 games this year (64.9%), including 27 multi-hit games (27.8%).
- He has gone deep in 15.5% of his games in 2023 (15 of 97), and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Lowe has had an RBI in 39 games this year (40.2%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (14.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored at least once 42 times this season (43.3%), including eight games with multiple runs (8.2%).
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|52
|.273
|AVG
|.275
|.296
|OBP
|.332
|.422
|SLG
|.529
|16
|XBH
|23
|3
|HR
|12
|18
|RBI
|44
|42/5
|K/BB
|54/17
|11
|SB
|13
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have a 4.61 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (153 total, 1.2 per game).
- Silseth (4-1 with a 3.27 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his sixth of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander tossed five scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.27, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .208 batting average against him.
