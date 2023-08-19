The Tampa Bay Rays, including Jose Siri and his .576 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Chase Silseth and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Saturday at 4:07 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Giants.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Discover More About This Game

Jose Siri At The Plate

Siri has 10 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 16 walks while hitting .219.

In 58% of his 81 games this season, Siri has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 21 games this year (25.9%), homering in 7.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 38.3% of his games this season, Siri has picked up at least one RBI. In 13 of those games (16%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 36 of 81 games this season, and more than once 9 times.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 39 .237 AVG .201 .287 OBP .231 .511 SLG .511 15 XBH 19 11 HR 12 25 RBI 24 52/10 K/BB 57/6 4 SB 4

Angels Pitching Rankings