Jonathan Aranda is available when the Tampa Bay Rays take on Chase Silseth and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim Saturday at 4:07 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since July 16, when he went 1-for-3 against the Royals.

Jonathan Aranda Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Chase Silseth

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Explore More About This Game

Jonathan Aranda At The Plate (2022)

Aranda hit .192 with four doubles, two home runs and eight walks.

Aranda got a base hit in 12 out of 30 games last season (40.0%), with multiple hits in three of them (10.0%).

Registering a plate appearance in 30 games a season ago, he hit two dingers.

Aranda drove in a run in six of 30 games last year (20.0%), but did not have a multi-RBI game.

In eight of 30 games last year he crossed the plate, including multiple runs once.

Jonathan Aranda Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 16 GP 14 .233 AVG .143 .353 OBP .167 .372 SLG .257 4 XBH 2 1 HR 1 4 RBI 2 10/7 K/BB 13/1 0 SB 0

