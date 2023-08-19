Isaac Paredes, with a slugging percentage of .395 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Chase Silseth on the hill, August 19 at 4:07 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Angels.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Chase Silseth

Chase Silseth TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Isaac Paredes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes is hitting .251 with 18 doubles, 23 home runs and 43 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 88th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.

Paredes will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .261 over the course of his last outings.

Paredes has reached base via a hit in 59 games this year (of 107 played), and had multiple hits in 24 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 18.7% of his games in 2023, and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.

Paredes has picked up an RBI in 41.1% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 11.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 41 of 107 games this year, and more than once 12 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Rays Players vs the Angels

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 55 .236 AVG .263 .339 OBP .370 .503 SLG .485 18 XBH 23 13 HR 10 39 RBI 33 32/20 K/BB 44/23 1 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings