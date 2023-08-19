The Tampa Bay Rays, including Christian Bethancourt (.300 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Chase Silseth and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Saturday at 4:07 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Giants.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Chase Silseth

Chase Silseth TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

Bethancourt is hitting .224 with 14 doubles, eight home runs and 13 walks.

Bethancourt has picked up a hit in 42 of 79 games this year, with multiple hits 12 times.

Looking at the 79 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in eight of them (10.1%), and in 3% of his trips to the plate.

Bethancourt has an RBI in 18 of 79 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 28 of 79 games this season, and more than once 9 times.

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 37 .227 AVG .220 .272 OBP .246 .383 SLG .362 12 XBH 10 4 HR 4 13 RBI 12 33/8 K/BB 37/5 0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings