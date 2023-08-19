Brandon Lowe vs. Angels Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
On Saturday, Brandon Lowe (.262 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points below season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Chase Silseth. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Giants.
Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Chase Silseth
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Brandon Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is batting .222 with 10 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 37 walks.
- In 47 of 81 games this year (58%) Lowe has had a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (16%).
- He has hit a long ball in 16 games this year (19.8%), leaving the park in 4.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Lowe has picked up an RBI in 27 games this year (33.3%), with more than one RBI in 15 of them (18.5%).
- He has scored in 29 of 81 games this year, and more than once 10 times.
Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|41
|.226
|AVG
|.219
|.327
|OBP
|.304
|.421
|SLG
|.444
|12
|XBH
|15
|7
|HR
|9
|25
|RBI
|24
|54/19
|K/BB
|38/18
|4
|SB
|2
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels' 4.61 team ERA ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to allow 153 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Silseth makes the start for the Angels, his sixth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 3.27 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed five scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 3.27, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .208 batting average against him.
