On Saturday, Brandon Lowe (.262 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points below season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Chase Silseth. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Giants.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Chase Silseth

Chase Silseth TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is batting .222 with 10 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 37 walks.

In 47 of 81 games this year (58%) Lowe has had a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (16%).

He has hit a long ball in 16 games this year (19.8%), leaving the park in 4.9% of his trips to the dish.

Lowe has picked up an RBI in 27 games this year (33.3%), with more than one RBI in 15 of them (18.5%).

He has scored in 29 of 81 games this year, and more than once 10 times.

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 41 .226 AVG .219 .327 OBP .304 .421 SLG .444 12 XBH 15 7 HR 9 25 RBI 24 54/19 K/BB 38/18 4 SB 2

Angels Pitching Rankings