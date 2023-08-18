Yandy Díaz vs. Angels Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Yandy Diaz -- hitting .409 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Los Angeles Angels, with Tyler Anderson on the mound, on August 18 at 9:38 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Giants.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.400), slugging percentage (.506) and total hits (129) this season.
- He ranks fifth in batting average, sixth in on base percentage, and 18th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.
- Diaz has picked up a hit in 73 of 104 games this season, with multiple hits 39 times.
- In 15.4% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Diaz has had at least one RBI in 37.5% of his games this season (39 of 104), with more than one RBI 13 times (12.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 55 of 104 games this season, he has scored, and 13 of those games included multiple runs.
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|50
|.353
|AVG
|.289
|.427
|OBP
|.373
|.544
|SLG
|.467
|21
|XBH
|21
|9
|HR
|7
|33
|RBI
|27
|39/24
|K/BB
|38/24
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Angels have a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (153 total, 1.3 per game).
- Anderson (5-4) takes the mound for the Angels in his 21st start of the season. He has a 5.28 ERA in 109 2/3 innings pitched, with 92 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 33-year-old has put together a 5.28 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings across 21 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .278 to his opponents.
