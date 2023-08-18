Rene Pinto vs. Angels Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Rene Pinto, who went 0-for-2 last time out, take on Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Friday at 9:38 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Giants.
Rene Pinto Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Rene Pinto? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Angels Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Angels Player Props
|Rays vs Angels Pitching Matchup
|Rays vs Angels Prediction
|How to Watch Rays vs Angels
|Rays vs Angels Odds
Rene Pinto At The Plate
- Pinto is batting .238 with a walk.
- In three of nine games this year, Pinto has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has not gone deep in his nine games this season.
- Pinto has not driven in a run this season.
- He has scored in one of nine games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Rays Players vs the Angels
- Click Here for Luke Raley
- Click Here for Randy Arozarena
- Click Here for Jose Siri
- Click Here for Harold Ramirez
- Click Here for Christian Bethancourt
- Click Here for Yandy Díaz
- Click Here for Isaac Paredes
Rene Pinto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|6
|.000
|AVG
|.357
|.000
|OBP
|.400
|.000
|SLG
|.357
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|0
|3/0
|K/BB
|4/1
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Angels have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.59).
- The Angels rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (153 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Angels are sending Anderson (5-4) to the mound to make his 21st start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 5.28 ERA and 92 strikeouts through 109 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when the lefty went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In 21 games this season, the 33-year-old has put up a 5.28 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .278 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.