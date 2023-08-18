The Tampa Bay Rays and Rene Pinto, who went 0-for-2 last time out, take on Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Friday at 9:38 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Giants.

Rene Pinto Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

Tyler Anderson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Explore More About This Game

Rene Pinto At The Plate

Pinto is batting .238 with a walk.

In three of nine games this year, Pinto has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has not gone deep in his nine games this season.

Pinto has not driven in a run this season.

He has scored in one of nine games.

Other Rays Players vs the Angels

Rene Pinto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 6 .000 AVG .357 .000 OBP .400 .000 SLG .357 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 0 RBI 0 3/0 K/BB 4/1 0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings