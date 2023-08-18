The Tampa Bay Rays and Rene Pinto, who went 0-for-2 last time out, take on Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Friday at 9:38 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Giants.

Rene Pinto Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Rene Pinto At The Plate

  • Pinto is batting .238 with a walk.
  • In three of nine games this year, Pinto has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has not gone deep in his nine games this season.
  • Pinto has not driven in a run this season.
  • He has scored in one of nine games.

Other Rays Players vs the Angels

Rene Pinto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 6
.000 AVG .357
.000 OBP .400
.000 SLG .357
0 XBH 0
0 HR 0
0 RBI 0
3/0 K/BB 4/1
0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
  • The Angels have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.59).
  • The Angels rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (153 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Angels are sending Anderson (5-4) to the mound to make his 21st start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 5.28 ERA and 92 strikeouts through 109 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when the lefty went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • In 21 games this season, the 33-year-old has put up a 5.28 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .278 to opposing batters.
