The Los Angeles Angels (60-62) and Tampa Bay Rays (73-50) clash on Friday at 9:38 PM ET, beginning a three-game series at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

The probable pitchers are Tyler Anderson (5-4) for the Angels and Erasmo Ramirez (2-3) for the Rays.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Anderson - LAA (5-4, 5.28 ERA) vs Ramirez - TB (2-3, 5.72 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Erasmo Ramírez

The Rays are sending Ramirez (2-3) to the mound for his second start of the season.

The righty last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he threw one inning against the San Francisco Giants, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.

Opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .337 against him this season. He has a 5.72 ERA and 4.8 strikeouts per nine innings over his 28 appearances.

Erasmo Ramírez vs. Angels

He will face off against an Angels squad that is hitting .250 as a unit (15th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .437 (fifth in the league) with 180 total home runs (third in MLB action).

Head-to-head against the Angels this season, Ramirez has pitched one inning without giving up a hit or an earned run while striking out one.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Anderson

The Angels will hand the ball to Anderson (5-4) for his 21st start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Houston Astros, giving up seven earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 33-year-old has pitched in 21 games this season with a 5.28 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .278.

He has earned a quality start six times in 20 starts this season.

In 20 starts, Anderson has pitched through or past the fifth inning 15 times. He has a season average of 5.2 frames per outing.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 21 chances this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.