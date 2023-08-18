Player props are available for Shohei Ohtani and Yandy Diaz, among others, when the Los Angeles Angels host the Tampa Bay Rays at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Friday at 9:38 PM ET.

Rays vs. Angels Game Info

When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Friday, August 18, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Diaz Stats

Diaz has put up 129 hits with 26 doubles, 16 home runs and 48 walks. He has driven in 60 runs.

He has a slash line of .322/.400/.506 so far this year.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Giants Aug. 16 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 at Giants Aug. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Giants Aug. 14 2-for-6 0 0 1 3 vs. Guardians Aug. 13 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 vs. Guardians Aug. 12 3-for-4 1 0 1 5

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Arozarena Stats

Randy Arozarena has 109 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 58 walks. He has driven in 68 runs with 15 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .257/.362/.425 on the season.

Arozarena Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Aug. 16 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Giants Aug. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Aug. 14 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 13 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 12 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 1

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Tyler Anderson Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Anderson Stats

The Angels will hand the ball to Tyler Anderson (5-4) for his 21st start of the season.

In 20 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.

Anderson has 15 starts of five or more innings this season in 20 chances. He averages 5.2 innings per outing.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 21 chances this season.

Anderson Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Astros Aug. 12 4.2 6 7 7 6 3 vs. Mariners Aug. 5 5.0 2 2 2 6 3 at Blue Jays Jul. 30 6.1 7 1 1 2 1 vs. Pirates Jul. 23 6.0 8 4 4 5 1 vs. Astros Jul. 16 3.0 5 1 1 5 2

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Ohtani Stats

Ohtani has 20 doubles, seven triples, 42 home runs, 75 walks and 85 RBI (137 total hits). He's also stolen 17 bases.

He has a slash line of .306/.407/.664 on the year.

Ohtani will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double, two home runs, a walk and two RBI.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Aug. 16 3-for-4 1 1 1 6 0 at Rangers Aug. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Aug. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros Aug. 13 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 1 at Astros Aug. 12 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Hunter Renfroe Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Renfroe Stats

Hunter Renfroe has 103 hits with 29 doubles, 17 home runs, 34 walks and 51 RBI.

He's slashed .243/.302/.433 so far this season.

Renfroe Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Rangers Aug. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Rangers Aug. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Aug. 14 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 at Astros Aug. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Astros Aug. 12 1-for-3 1 0 0 2

