Shohei Ohtani's Los Angeles Angels (60-62) and Yandy Diaz's Tampa Bay Rays (73-50) will clash in the series opener on Friday, August 18 at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. The matchup will begin at 9:38 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Angels as -110 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rays -110 moneyline odds. The contest's total is listed at 10 runs.

Rays vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Probable Pitchers: Tyler Anderson - LAA (5-4, 5.28 ERA) vs Erasmo Ramirez - TB (2-3, 5.72 ERA)

Rays vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Rays vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Angels have entered the game as favorites 63 times this season and won 34, or 54%, of those games.

The Angels have a 36-29 record (winning 55.4% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Los Angeles, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.

The Angels went 2-1 over the three games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Los Angeles combined with its opponents to go over the total six times.

The Rays have been underdogs in 19 games this season and have come away with the win six times (31.6%) in those contests.

This season, the Rays have come away with a win six times in 19 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Rays have been underdogs just once and won that contest.

Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rays vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Isaac Paredes 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+160) Yandy Díaz 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+175) Harold Ramirez 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+155) Randy Arozarena 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+150) Luke Raley 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+190)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1100 6th 2nd Win AL East +240 - 2nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.