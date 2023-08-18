How to Watch the Rays vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 18
Mike Moustakas and the Los Angeles Angels hit the field on Friday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against Erasmo Ramirez, who is starting for the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch is set for 9:38 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.
Rays vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Time: 9:38 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: MLB Network
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rays' 177 home runs rank fourth in Major League Baseball.
- Tampa Bay is fourth in MLB with a .444 slugging percentage this season.
- The Rays have a team batting average of .257 this season, which ranks eighth among MLB teams.
- Tampa Bay has scored 636 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Rays are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking seventh with an OBP of .328.
- The Rays rank 17th with an average of 8.7 strikeouts per game.
- Tampa Bay averages nine strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, ninth-most in the majors.
- Tampa Bay has pitched to a 3.86 ERA this season, which ranks seventh in baseball.
- The Rays have a combined WHIP of just 1.199 as a pitching staff, which is the second-best in baseball this season.
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- Ramirez heads to the mound for the Rays to make his second start of the season, seeking his third win.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, throwing one inning of relief while giving up two earned runs and allowing four hits.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/12/2023
|Guardians
|W 6-5
|Home
|Shawn Armstrong
|Gavin Williams
|8/13/2023
|Guardians
|L 9-2
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Tanner Bibee
|8/14/2023
|Giants
|W 10-2
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|Ryan Walker
|8/15/2023
|Giants
|L 7-0
|Away
|Zack Littell
|Jakob Junis
|8/16/2023
|Giants
|W 6-1
|Away
|Aaron Civale
|Ryan Walker
|8/18/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Erasmo Ramírez
|Tyler Anderson
|8/19/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Chase Silseth
|8/20/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|Patrick Sandoval
|8/22/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Zack Littell
|Ty Blach
|8/23/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Aaron Civale
|Austin Gomber
|8/24/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|-
|Peter Lambert
