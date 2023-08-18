Mike Moustakas and the Los Angeles Angels hit the field on Friday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against Erasmo Ramirez, who is starting for the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch is set for 9:38 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Rays vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Time: 9:38 PM ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Location: Anaheim, California

Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays' 177 home runs rank fourth in Major League Baseball.

Tampa Bay is fourth in MLB with a .444 slugging percentage this season.

The Rays have a team batting average of .257 this season, which ranks eighth among MLB teams.

Tampa Bay has scored 636 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Rays are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking seventh with an OBP of .328.

The Rays rank 17th with an average of 8.7 strikeouts per game.

Tampa Bay averages nine strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, ninth-most in the majors.

Tampa Bay has pitched to a 3.86 ERA this season, which ranks seventh in baseball.

The Rays have a combined WHIP of just 1.199 as a pitching staff, which is the second-best in baseball this season.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Ramirez heads to the mound for the Rays to make his second start of the season, seeking his third win.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, throwing one inning of relief while giving up two earned runs and allowing four hits.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 8/12/2023 Guardians W 6-5 Home Shawn Armstrong Gavin Williams 8/13/2023 Guardians L 9-2 Home Zach Eflin Tanner Bibee 8/14/2023 Giants W 10-2 Away Tyler Glasnow Ryan Walker 8/15/2023 Giants L 7-0 Away Zack Littell Jakob Junis 8/16/2023 Giants W 6-1 Away Aaron Civale Ryan Walker 8/18/2023 Angels - Away Erasmo Ramírez Tyler Anderson 8/19/2023 Angels - Away Zach Eflin Chase Silseth 8/20/2023 Angels - Away Tyler Glasnow Patrick Sandoval 8/22/2023 Rockies - Home Zack Littell Ty Blach 8/23/2023 Rockies - Home Aaron Civale Austin Gomber 8/24/2023 Rockies - Home - Peter Lambert

