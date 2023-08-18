Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels will meet Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, at 9:38 PM ET.

The favored Angels have -115 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rays, who are listed at -105. A 9.5-run total is set for this game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Rays gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rays vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Angels -115 -105 9.5 +100 -120 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays Recent Betting Performance

The Rays have been the underdog just one time in the past 10 contests and won that game.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Rays and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The last 10 Rays games have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

Explore More About This Game

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have been underdogs in 19 games this season and have come away with the win six times (31.6%) in those contests.

Tampa Bay has a record of 4-12, a 25% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of -105 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rays have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Tampa Bay's games have gone over the total in 64 of its 123 chances.

The Rays have posted a record of 10-7-0 against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 40-22 33-28 30-22 43-28 59-43 14-7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.