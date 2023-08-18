The Tampa Bay Rays, including Randy Arozarena (hitting .300 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, four walks and four RBI), battle starting pitcher Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Friday at 9:38 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Giants.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

Tyler Anderson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Looking to place a prop bet on Randy Arozarena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena has 13 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 58 walks while batting .257.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 72nd in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 81st in slugging.

Arozarena has had a hit in 71 of 117 games this season (60.7%), including multiple hits 31 times (26.5%).

He has gone deep in 17 games this year (14.5%), leaving the park in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Arozarena has driven home a run in 41 games this season (35.0%), including more than one RBI in 12.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..

He has scored in 48.7% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 11.1%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 57 .262 AVG .252 .375 OBP .349 .433 SLG .416 17 XBH 16 9 HR 9 38 RBI 30 54/28 K/BB 65/30 11 SB 4

Angels Pitching Rankings