The Tampa Bay Rays, including Jose Siri and his .576 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Friday at 9:38 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-2 against the Giants.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Explore More About This Game

Jose Siri At The Plate

Siri is batting .219 with 10 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 16 walks.

In 47 of 81 games this year (58.0%) Siri has picked up a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (16.0%).

He has homered in 25.9% of his games in 2023, and 7.7% of his trips to the plate.

Siri has had an RBI in 31 games this season (38.3%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (16.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 36 times this year (44.4%), including nine games with multiple runs (11.1%).

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 39 .237 AVG .201 .287 OBP .231 .511 SLG .511 15 XBH 19 11 HR 12 25 RBI 24 52/10 K/BB 57/6 4 SB 4

Angels Pitching Rankings