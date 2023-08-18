Isaac Paredes vs. Angels Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Isaac Paredes -- .179 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Los Angeles Angels, with Tyler Anderson on the hill, on August 18 at 9:38 PM ET.
He strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Giants.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Isaac Paredes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes has 17 doubles, 23 home runs and 43 walks while batting .251.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 88th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.
- Paredes has picked up a hit in 54.7% of his 106 games this year, with at least two hits in 22.6% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 18.9% of his games in 2023 (20 of 106), and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 43 games this year (40.6%), Paredes has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (11.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 37.7% of his games this season (40 of 106), with two or more runs 12 times (11.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|54
|.236
|AVG
|.263
|.339
|OBP
|.369
|.503
|SLG
|.484
|18
|XBH
|22
|13
|HR
|10
|39
|RBI
|32
|32/20
|K/BB
|44/23
|1
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Angels have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.59).
- Angels pitchers combine to allow 153 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Anderson (5-4 with a 5.28 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his 21st of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 21 games this season, the 33-year-old has a 5.28 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .278 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.