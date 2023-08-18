Harold Ramirez vs. Angels Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Harold Ramirez (.385 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Friday at 9:38 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Giants.
Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Harold Ramirez At The Plate
- Ramirez has 11 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 19 walks while batting .302.
- Ramirez is batting .412 during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- In 62.2% of his 90 games this season, Ramirez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 26 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in nine games this season (10.0%), homering in 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Ramirez has picked up an RBI in 34.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 11.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 34 games this year (37.8%), including multiple runs in five games.
Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|40
|.284
|AVG
|.321
|.335
|OBP
|.362
|.510
|SLG
|.371
|18
|XBH
|4
|8
|HR
|1
|27
|RBI
|15
|36/11
|K/BB
|22/8
|3
|SB
|1
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Angels' 4.59 team ERA ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (153 total, 1.3 per game).
- Anderson (5-4) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his 21st start of the season. He's put together a 5.28 ERA in 109 2/3 innings pitched, with 92 strikeouts.
- The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 21 games this season, the 33-year-old has a 5.28 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .278 to his opponents.
