The Tampa Bay Rays (72-50) visit the San Francisco Giants (64-56) at 3:45 PM ET on Wednesday, with both teams hoping to win the series.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Aaron Civale (5-3) to the mound, while Ross Stripling (0-5) will take the ball for the Giants.

Rays vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Civale - TB (5-3, 2.61 ERA) vs Stripling - SF (0-5, 5.10 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Aaron Civale

The Rays will send Civale (5-3) to the mound for his 16th start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed seven hits in five innings against the Cleveland Guardians.

The 28-year-old has pitched in 15 games this season with a 2.61 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .228.

In 15 starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.

In 15 starts this season, Civale has lasted five or more innings 13 times, with an average of 5.7 innings per appearance.

In 15 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ross Stripling

Stripling makes the start for the Giants, his 12th of the season. He is 0-5 with a 5.10 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 72 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he tossed five innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The 33-year-old has put up a 5.10 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings during 18 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .277 to opposing batters.

Stripling is trying to pick up his third quality start of the season.

Stripling will look to extend a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging four frames per appearance).

In two of his 18 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

