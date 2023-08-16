Player prop odds are among the many ways to wager on the Tampa Bay Rays-San Francisco Giants matchup at Oracle Park on Wednesday at 3:45 PM ET.

Rays vs. Giants Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 3:45 PM ET

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 3:45 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Aaron Civale Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Civale Stats

The Rays will send Aaron Civale (5-3) to the mound for his 16th start this season.

In 15 starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.

In 15 starts this season, Civale has lasted five or more innings 13 times, with an average of 5.7 innings per appearance.

In 15 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Civale Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Guardians Aug. 11 5.0 7 2 2 2 1 at Tigers Aug. 5 4.1 9 3 3 4 0 at White Sox Jul. 30 6.0 3 0 0 4 2 vs. Royals Jul. 25 8.0 5 1 1 5 2 at Pirates Jul. 19 5.1 5 2 2 3 1

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Wilmer Flores Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Flores Stats

Wilmer Flores has 83 hits with 19 doubles, 16 home runs, 24 walks and 41 RBI.

He has a slash line of .300/.356/.542 on the year.

Flores Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rays Aug. 15 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 vs. Rangers Aug. 13 0-for-1 1 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Aug. 12 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 vs. Rangers Aug. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Angels Aug. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

