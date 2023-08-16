Michael Conforto and the San Francisco Giants take the field on Wednesday at Oracle Park against Aaron Civale, who is starting for the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch will be at 3:45 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Rays vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Discover More About This Game

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays rank fourth in Major League Baseball with 174 home runs.

Fueled by 399 extra-base hits, Tampa Bay ranks fourth in MLB with a .443 slugging percentage this season.

The Rays' .256 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking eighth in MLB.

Tampa Bay has scored 630 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Rays are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking eighth with an OBP of .327.

The Rays rank 18th with an average of 8.7 strikeouts per game.

Tampa Bay averages nine strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, 10th-most in the majors.

Tampa Bay pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.88 ERA this year, eighth-best in baseball.

Rays pitchers have a 1.199 WHIP this season, third-best in the majors.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rays will send Civale (5-3) to the mound for his 16th start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed seven hits in five innings against the Cleveland Guardians.

He has started 15 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in six of them.

In 15 starts, Civale has pitched through or past the fifth inning 13 times. He has a season average of 5.7 frames per outing.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 15 chances this season.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 8/11/2023 Guardians W 9-8 Home Aaron Civale Xzavion Curry 8/12/2023 Guardians W 6-5 Home Shawn Armstrong Gavin Williams 8/13/2023 Guardians L 9-2 Home Zach Eflin Tanner Bibee 8/14/2023 Giants W 10-2 Away Tyler Glasnow Ryan Walker 8/15/2023 Giants L 7-0 Away Zack Littell Jakob Junis 8/16/2023 Giants - Away Aaron Civale Ryan Walker 8/18/2023 Angels - Away - Tyler Anderson 8/19/2023 Angels - Away Zach Eflin Chase Silseth 8/20/2023 Angels - Away Tyler Glasnow Patrick Sandoval 8/22/2023 Rockies - Home Zack Littell Ty Blach 8/23/2023 Rockies - Home Aaron Civale Austin Gomber

