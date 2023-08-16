Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants will play Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday at Oracle Park, at 3:45 PM ET.

The Giants are the favorite in this one, at -110, while the underdog Rays have -110 odds to upset. The total is 8.5 runs for the game.

Rays vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Rays Recent Betting Performance

The Rays are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Rays and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The previous 10 Rays matchups have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have been chosen as underdogs in 18 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (27.8%) in those games.

This season, Tampa Bay has won five of its 18 games, or 27.8%, when it's the underdog by at least -110 on the moneyline.

The Rays have an implied victory probability of 52.4% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Games involving Tampa Bay have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 64 of 122 chances this season.

The Rays have posted a record of 10-7-0 against the spread this season.

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 40-22 32-28 29-22 43-28 58-43 14-7

