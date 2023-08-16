Wednesday's game at Oracle Park has the Tampa Bay Rays (72-50) squaring off against the San Francisco Giants (64-56) at 3:45 PM ET (on August 16). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 win for the Rays, so expect a competitive matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Ryan Walker (4-1) to the mound, while Aaron Civale (5-3) will answer the bell for the Rays.

Rays vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 3:45 PM ET

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 3:45 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

Rays vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rays 5, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

When it comes to the total, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games.

The last 10 Rays matchups have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

The Rays have been victorious in five, or 27.8%, of the 18 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Tampa Bay has come away with a win three times in 13 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rays have a 50% chance of walking away with the win.

Tampa Bay is the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging 5.2 runs per game (630 total).

The Rays have the eighth-best ERA (3.88) in the majors this season.

Rays Schedule