The Tampa Bay Rays, including Randy Arozarena (.316 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starter Ryan Walker and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Wednesday at 3:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Ryan Walker

Ryan Walker TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Randy Arozarena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena is batting .255 with 12 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 58 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 80th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 83rd in slugging.

Arozarena has gotten at least one hit in 60.3% of his games this season (70 of 116), with more than one hit 30 times (25.9%).

In 17 games this season, he has hit a long ball (14.7%, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish).

In 35.3% of his games this season, Arozarena has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 48.3% of his games this season (56 of 116), he has scored, and in 13 of those games (11.2%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Rays Players vs the Giants

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 56 .262 AVG .249 .375 OBP .348 .433 SLG .411 17 XBH 15 9 HR 9 38 RBI 30 54/28 K/BB 65/30 11 SB 4

Giants Pitching Rankings