Josh Lowe vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Josh Lowe -- with a slugging percentage of .382 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the San Francisco Giants, with Ryan Walker on the mound, on August 16 at 3:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Giants.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Ryan Walker
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Josh Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has 21 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 22 walks while batting .270.
- Lowe has picked up a hit in 64.2% of his 95 games this year, with at least two hits in 26.3% of them.
- Looking at the 95 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 14 of them (14.7%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 37 games this season (38.9%), Lowe has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (13.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored a run in 40 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.
Other Rays Players vs the Giants
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|50
|.273
|AVG
|.268
|.296
|OBP
|.328
|.422
|SLG
|.514
|16
|XBH
|21
|3
|HR
|11
|18
|RBI
|40
|42/5
|K/BB
|52/17
|11
|SB
|13
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Giants' 3.93 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (123 total, one per game).
- Walker makes the start for the Giants, his 10th of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.28 ERA and 48 strikeouts through 43 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed two scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.28, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings, in 31 games this season. Opponents have a .248 batting average against him.
