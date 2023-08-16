Jose Siri -- hitting .212 with two doubles, three home runs, a walk and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the San Francisco Giants, with Ryan Walker on the hill, on August 16 at 3:45 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Ryan Walker

Ryan Walker TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Jose Siri At The Plate

Siri is hitting .217 with 10 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 16 walks.

Siri has picked up a hit in 57.5% of his 80 games this season, with more than one hit in 16.3% of those games.

In 21 games this season, he has hit a long ball (26.3%, and 7.8% of his trips to the dish).

In 38.8% of his games this season, Siri has picked up at least one RBI. In 13 of those games (16.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 45.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (11.3%).

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 38 .237 AVG .197 .287 OBP .228 .511 SLG .511 15 XBH 19 11 HR 12 25 RBI 24 52/10 K/BB 57/6 4 SB 4

