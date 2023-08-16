Isaac Paredes vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Isaac Paredes (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 96 points below season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Walker. First pitch is at 3:45 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Giants.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Ryan Walker
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes has 17 doubles, 23 home runs and 43 walks while hitting .246.
- He ranks 102nd in batting average, 37th in on base percentage, and 26th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.
- Paredes has recorded a hit in 57 of 105 games this season (54.3%), including 23 multi-hit games (21.9%).
- In 20 games this year, he has hit a home run (19.0%, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish).
- In 40.0% of his games this season, Paredes has driven in at least one run. In 12 of those games (11.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 40 of 105 games this season, and more than once 12 times.
Other Rays Players vs the Giants
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|53
|.236
|AVG
|.254
|.339
|OBP
|.364
|.503
|SLG
|.481
|18
|XBH
|22
|13
|HR
|10
|39
|RBI
|31
|32/20
|K/BB
|44/23
|1
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 16th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.93).
- Giants pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (123 total, one per game).
- Walker gets the start for the Giants, his 10th of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.28 ERA and 48 strikeouts through 43 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went two scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- In 31 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 2.28 ERA and 10 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .248 to opposing hitters.
