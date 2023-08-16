Harold Ramirez -- hitting .444 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the San Francisco Giants, with Ryan Walker on the mound, on August 16 at 3:45 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with a triple and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Giants.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Ryan Walker

Ryan Walker TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Harold Ramirez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

Ramirez is hitting .302 with 11 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 19 walks.

Ramirez has reached base via a hit in 55 games this season (of 89 played), and had multiple hits in 26 of those games.

He has homered in 10.1% of his games in 2023 (nine of 89), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Ramirez has driven in a run in 31 games this year (34.8%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (11.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 38.2% of his games this year (34 of 89), he has scored, and in five of those games (5.6%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Rays Players vs the Giants

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 39 .284 AVG .324 .335 OBP .365 .510 SLG .375 18 XBH 4 8 HR 1 27 RBI 15 36/11 K/BB 22/8 3 SB 1

Giants Pitching Rankings