Christian Bethancourt -- batting .276 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the San Francisco Giants, with Ryan Walker on the mound, on August 16 at 3:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 3-for-5 against the Giants.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Ryan Walker

Ryan Walker TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Bethancourt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

Bethancourt is hitting .223 with 14 doubles, eight home runs and 13 walks.

Bethancourt has reached base via a hit in 41 games this season (of 78 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 10.3% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the plate.

Bethancourt has picked up an RBI in 23.1% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 6.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 28 of 78 games this season, and more than once 9 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Rays Players vs the Giants

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 36 .227 AVG .220 .272 OBP .246 .383 SLG .366 12 XBH 10 4 HR 4 13 RBI 12 33/8 K/BB 36/5 0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings