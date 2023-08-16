Brandon Lowe vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Brandon Lowe (.270 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Ryan Walker and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Wednesday at 3:45 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Giants.
Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Ryan Walker
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Brandon Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is batting .221 with 10 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 36 walks.
- Lowe has gotten a hit in 46 of 80 games this year (57.5%), with at least two hits on 13 occasions (16.3%).
- Looking at the 80 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 15 of them (18.8%), and in 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 32.5% of his games this season, Lowe has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 28 times this season (35.0%), including nine games with multiple runs (11.3%).
Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|40
|.226
|AVG
|.218
|.327
|OBP
|.301
|.421
|SLG
|.429
|12
|XBH
|14
|7
|HR
|8
|25
|RBI
|22
|54/19
|K/BB
|37/17
|4
|SB
|2
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
- The Giants' 3.93 team ERA ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to allow 123 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- Walker (4-1 with a 2.28 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his 10th of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty tossed two scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.28, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings, in 31 games this season. Opponents are batting .248 against him.
