The Tampa Bay Rays and Brandon Lowe (.270 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Ryan Walker and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Wednesday at 3:45 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Ryan Walker

Ryan Walker TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is batting .221 with 10 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 36 walks.

Lowe has gotten a hit in 46 of 80 games this year (57.5%), with at least two hits on 13 occasions (16.3%).

Looking at the 80 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 15 of them (18.8%), and in 4.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 32.5% of his games this season, Lowe has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 28 times this season (35.0%), including nine games with multiple runs (11.3%).

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 40 .226 AVG .218 .327 OBP .301 .421 SLG .429 12 XBH 14 7 HR 8 25 RBI 22 54/19 K/BB 37/17 4 SB 2

