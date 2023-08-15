Yandy Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Giants - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Yandy Diaz (.391 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Jakob Junis and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-6 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Giants.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Jakob Junis
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz leads Tampa Bay with 127 hits and an OBP of .402, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .511.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks fifth in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.
- Diaz enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .409.
- Diaz has gotten a hit in 72 of 102 games this season (70.6%), with more than one hit on 38 occasions (37.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 15.7% of his games this season, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 38.2% of his games this season, Diaz has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 52.9% of his games this year (54 of 102), he has scored, and in 13 of those games (12.7%) he has scored more than once.
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|48
|.353
|AVG
|.291
|.427
|OBP
|.375
|.544
|SLG
|.476
|21
|XBH
|21
|9
|HR
|7
|33
|RBI
|27
|39/24
|K/BB
|36/23
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Giants have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.97).
- Giants pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (123 total, one per game).
- The Giants will look to Junis (3-3) in his second start this season.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he tossed scoreless two-thirds of an inning against the Texas Rangers while giving up one hit.
