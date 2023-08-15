The Tampa Bay Rays, including Yandy Diaz (.391 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Jakob Junis and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-6 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Giants.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Jakob Junis TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz leads Tampa Bay with 127 hits and an OBP of .402, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .511.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks fifth in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.

Diaz enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .409.

Diaz has gotten a hit in 72 of 102 games this season (70.6%), with more than one hit on 38 occasions (37.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 15.7% of his games this season, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 38.2% of his games this season, Diaz has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 52.9% of his games this year (54 of 102), he has scored, and in 13 of those games (12.7%) he has scored more than once.

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 48 .353 AVG .291 .427 OBP .375 .544 SLG .476 21 XBH 21 9 HR 7 33 RBI 27 39/24 K/BB 36/23 0 SB 0

