The Tampa Bay Rays and Rene Pinto, who went 0-for-2 last time out, battle Jakob Junis and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Guardians.

Rene Pinto Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: Jakob Junis
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Rene Pinto At The Plate

  Pinto has while hitting .263.
  • In three of eight games this year, Pinto has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his eight games this year.
  • Pinto has not driven in a run this year.
  • He has scored a run in one of eight games.

Other Rays Players vs the Giants

Rene Pinto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 5
.000 AVG .417
.000 OBP .417
.000 SLG .417
0 XBH 0
0 HR 0
0 RBI 0
3/0 K/BB 2/0
0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Giants have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.97).
  • The Giants allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (123 total, one per game).
  • Junis (3-3) gets the start for the Giants, his second of the season.
  • His last time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when the righty tossed scoreless two-thirds of an inning against the Texas Rangers while allowing just one hit.
