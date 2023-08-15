Rene Pinto vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Rene Pinto, who went 0-for-2 last time out, battle Jakob Junis and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Guardians.
Rene Pinto Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Jakob Junis
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Rene Pinto At The Plate
- Pinto has while hitting .263.
- In three of eight games this year, Pinto has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has not hit a long ball in his eight games this year.
- Pinto has not driven in a run this year.
- He has scored a run in one of eight games.
Rene Pinto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|5
|.000
|AVG
|.417
|.000
|OBP
|.417
|.000
|SLG
|.417
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|0
|3/0
|K/BB
|2/0
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Giants have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.97).
- The Giants allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (123 total, one per game).
- Junis (3-3) gets the start for the Giants, his second of the season.
- His last time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when the righty tossed scoreless two-thirds of an inning against the Texas Rangers while allowing just one hit.
