Player prop bet odds for Yandy Diaz and others are listed when the Tampa Bay Rays visit the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.

Rays vs. Giants Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Diaz Stats

Diaz has 26 doubles, 16 home runs, 47 walks and 60 RBI (127 total hits).

He has a .323/.402/.511 slash line on the season.

Diaz has recorded at least one hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is batting .409 with four doubles, a walk and four RBI.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Giants Aug. 14 2-for-6 0 0 1 3 vs. Guardians Aug. 13 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 vs. Guardians Aug. 12 3-for-4 1 0 1 5 vs. Guardians Aug. 11 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 vs. Cardinals Aug. 10 1-for-4 1 0 0 1

Randy Arozarena Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Arozarena Stats

Randy Arozarena has 12 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 58 walks and 68 RBI (107 total hits). He has stolen 15 bases.

He's slashed .258/.365/.427 on the season.

Arozarena brings an eight-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last 10 outings he is batting .289 with two doubles, six walks and four RBI.

Arozarena Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Aug. 14 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 13 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 12 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 1 vs. Guardians Aug. 11 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Cardinals Aug. 10 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 2

