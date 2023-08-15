On Tuesday, August 15, Michael Conforto's San Francisco Giants (63-56) host Yandy Diaz's Tampa Bay Rays (72-49) at Oracle Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:45 PM ET.

The Giants have been listed as -110 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Rays (-110). The total is 8.5 runs for the game (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under).

Rays vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Jakob Junis - SF (3-3, 4.36 ERA) vs Zack Littell - TB (2-3, 4.10 ERA)

Rays vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Rays vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have been favorites in 62 games this season and won 32 (51.6%) of those contests.

The Giants have gone 38-33 (winning 53.5% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from San Francisco, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.

The Giants have a 3-3 record from the six games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), San Francisco combined with its opponents to go over the run total five times.

The Rays have been victorious in five, or 27.8%, of the 18 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Rays have come away with a win five times in 18 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or longer on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have not installed the Rays as underdogs in any of their last 10 games.

Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rays vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Yandy Díaz 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+185) Isaac Paredes 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+165) Brandon Lowe 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+185) Harold Ramirez 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+170) Randy Arozarena 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+165)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1000 5th 1st Win AL East +225 - 2nd

