The San Francisco Giants and Michael Conforto will square off against the Tampa Bay Rays and Randy Arozarena on Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET, at Oracle Park.

Rays vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays have hit 174 homers this season, which ranks fourth in the league.

Tampa Bay is fourth in MLB with a .445 slugging percentage this season.

The Rays have a team batting average of .257 this season, which ranks eighth among MLB teams.

Tampa Bay has scored 630 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Rays are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking seventh with an OBP of .328.

The Rays rank 17th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.6 whiffs per contest.

Tampa Bay averages nine strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, 10th-most in the majors.

Tampa Bay pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.87 ERA this year, fifth-best in baseball.

Rays pitchers have a 1.199 WHIP this season, third-best in the majors.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rays' Zack Littell (2-3) will make his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed seven hits in six innings pitched against the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday.

He's going for his third quality start in a row.

Littell will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has seven appearances with no earned runs allowed in 19 chances this season.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 8/10/2023 Cardinals L 5-2 Home Zack Littell Matthew Liberatore 8/11/2023 Guardians W 9-8 Home Aaron Civale Xzavion Curry 8/12/2023 Guardians W 6-5 Home Shawn Armstrong Gavin Williams 8/13/2023 Guardians L 9-2 Home Zach Eflin Tanner Bibee 8/14/2023 Giants W 10-2 Away Tyler Glasnow Ryan Walker 8/15/2023 Giants - Away Zack Littell Jakob Junis 8/16/2023 Giants - Away Aaron Civale Ross Stripling 8/18/2023 Angels - Away - Tyler Anderson 8/19/2023 Angels - Away Zach Eflin Chase Silseth 8/20/2023 Angels - Away Tyler Glasnow Patrick Sandoval 8/22/2023 Rockies - Home Zack Littell Ty Blach

