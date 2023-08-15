Zack Littell will try to control Michael Conforto and the San Francisco Giants when they play his Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.

The favored Giants have -110 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rays, who are listed at -110. The contest's total has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Rays vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds PUSH -110 -110 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Rays Recent Betting Performance

The Rays are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

When it comes to the over/under, the Rays and their foes are 6-4-0 in their previous 10 contests.

The Rays' previous 10 contests have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers. The average over/under established by oddsmakers in Tampa Bay's past four contests has been 7.5, a streak in which the Rays and their opponents have hit the over each time.

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have been chosen as underdogs in 18 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (27.8%) in those games.

Tampa Bay has entered 18 games this season as the underdog by -110 or more and is 5-13 in those contests.

The Rays have an implied victory probability of 52.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Tampa Bay's games have gone over the total in 64 of its 121 chances.

The Rays have posted a record of 10-7-0 against the spread this season.

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 40-22 32-27 29-22 43-27 58-42 14-7

