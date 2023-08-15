Tuesday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (72-49) and the San Francisco Giants (63-56) at Oracle Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Rays coming out on top. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET on August 15.

The Giants will give the ball to Jakob Junis (3-3, 4.36 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Rays will counter with Zack Littell (2-3, 4.10 ERA).

Rays vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

Rays vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rays 5, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Rays' past 10 games.

The Rays have been chosen as underdogs in 18 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (27.8%) in those games.

This year, Tampa Bay has won five of 18 games when listed as at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rays have a 52.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Tampa Bay scores the fourth-most runs in baseball (630 total, 5.2 per game).

The Rays have pitched to a 3.87 ERA this season, which ranks fifth in baseball.

Rays Schedule