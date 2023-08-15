Randy Arozarena -- with a slugging percentage of .342 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the San Francisco Giants, with Jakob Junis on the hill, on August 15 at 9:45 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Giants.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Jakob Junis

Jakob Junis TV Channel: NBCS-BA

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena is batting .258 with 12 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 58 walks.

He ranks 71st in batting average, 21st in on base percentage, and 80th in slugging among the qualified batters in baseball.

Arozarena will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 during his last games.

Arozarena has picked up a hit in 70 of 115 games this season, with multiple hits 30 times.

In 14.8% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

Arozarena has driven home a run in 41 games this season (35.7%), including more than one RBI in 12.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..

In 48.7% of his games this season (56 of 115), he has scored, and in 13 of those games (11.3%) he has scored more than once.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 55 .262 AVG .254 .375 OBP .354 .433 SLG .420 17 XBH 15 9 HR 9 38 RBI 30 54/28 K/BB 62/30 11 SB 4

Giants Pitching Rankings