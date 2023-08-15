Luke Raley -- with an on-base percentage of .200 in his past 10 games, 141 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the San Francisco Giants, with Jakob Junis on the hill, on August 15 at 9:45 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Jakob Junis TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Luke Raley At The Plate

Raley is hitting .255 with 20 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 23 walks.

Raley has recorded a hit in 51 of 92 games this year (55.4%), including 20 multi-hit games (21.7%).

In 14 games this year, he has gone deep (15.2%, and 5% of his trips to the dish).

Raley has had an RBI in 28 games this season (30.4%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (12.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 38.0% of his games this year (35 of 92), with two or more runs 12 times (13.0%).

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 45 .219 AVG .286 .324 OBP .355 .477 SLG .539 19 XBH 19 6 HR 10 16 RBI 26 46/13 K/BB 50/10 6 SB 6

Giants Pitching Rankings