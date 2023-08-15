On Tuesday, Josh Lowe (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Jakob Junis. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Giants Starter: Jakob Junis

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Josh Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is hitting .273 with 21 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 22 walks.

Lowe is batting .333 during his last games and is on a six-game hitting streak.

In 61 of 94 games this year (64.9%) Lowe has picked up a hit, and in 25 of those games he had more than one (26.6%).

In 14 games this year, he has hit a home run (14.9%, and 4% of his trips to the dish).

Lowe has driven home a run in 37 games this season (39.4%), including more than one RBI in 13.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

In 40 of 94 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 49 .273 AVG .273 .296 OBP .333 .422 SLG .523 16 XBH 21 3 HR 11 18 RBI 40 42/5 K/BB 51/17 11 SB 13

